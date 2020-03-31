Belarus plans April crude oil supply to refineries of at least 1 mln T - RIA

MOSCOW, March 31 (Reuters) - Belarus plans to supply its oil refineries with at least 1 million tonnes of crude oil in April, the RIA news agency cited Belarus state oil company Belneftekhim as saying on Tuesday.

Russia, the main supplier of oil to Belarus, has yet to restart deliveries in full, which have been suspended since the start of the year due to a pricing row.

The goal is to reach two million tonnes of crude oil supply, Belneftekhim said. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin, Writing by Alexander Marrow, Editing by Louise Heavens)