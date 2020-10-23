Belarus confirms resumption of Russian oil transit to Poland

MOSCOW/WARSAW (Reuters) - Belarus has resumed transit of Russian oil to Poland, Belarusian state energy company Belneftekhim said on Friday.

The transit of Russian oil to Poland was suspended temporarily on Friday at Poland’s behest because of technical problems, Belneftekhim said.

Polish pipeline operator PERN had said that oil flows were suspended temporarily because of local issues with power supplies but deliveries to PKN Orlen's PKN.WA Plock refinery in central Poland continued.

PERN also confirmed the system has returned to full operation.

Russia pumps oil to Europe via the Druzhba pipeline, including through Belarus.