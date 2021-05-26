Air France cancels Moscow flight as Russia snubs Belarus bypass

PARIS, May 26 (Reuters) - Air France cancelled a Paris-Moscow flight on Wednesday after Russia failed to approve a new route bypassing Belarus, the airline said.

The airline, part of Air France-KLM, scrapped flight AF1154 “for operational reasons linked to the bypassing of Belarusian airspace, requiring a new authorization from the Russian authorities to enter their territory”, a spokesman said.

Air France, which operates several weekly services to Moscow, said it planned to run the cancelled flight on Thursday but was still awaiting Russian approval of a flight plan that would allow it to avoid overflying Belarus. (Reporting by Laurence Frost)