Air France cancels second Paris-Moscow flight blocked by Russia

PARIS, May 27 (Reuters) - Air France cancelled another Paris-Moscow flight scheduled for Friday after Russian authorities failed to approve a flight plan bypassing Belarus, an airline spokesman said.

The French carrier, part of Air France-KLM, scrapped a first Moscow flight on Wednesday amid growing tensions over European Union moves to sever aviation links with Russia ally Belarus, in response to the forced landing of a passenger jet in Minsk. (Reporting by Laurence Frost Editing by Mark Heinrich)