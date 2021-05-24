Lativian airline airBaltic says is no longer using Belarus airspace for its flights

VILNIUS, May 24 (Reuters) - Lativian airline airBaltic will no longer use Belarus airspace for its flights, spokeswoman Alise Briede said on Monday.

Belarus scrambled a fighter jet and flagged what turned out to be a false bomb alert to force a Ryanair plane bound for Vilnius, Lithuania, to land in Minsk on Sunday.

It detained an opposition-minded journalist who was on board, drawing condemnation from Europe and the United States. (Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius, Editing by Michael Perry)