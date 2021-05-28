World must prevent repeat of Belarus incident, airlines chief says

PARIS/LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - The head of a group representing most global airlines welcomed an international investigation into the forced landing of a Ryanair jetliner in Belarus and said the world must ensure such incidents never happen again.

“That sort of behaviour is completely unacceptable and must be strongly condemned. We must have measures to ensure that that can’t happen again,” Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association, told Reuters. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Laurence Frost, Sarah Young; Editing by Alex Richardson)