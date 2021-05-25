FACTBOX-Airlines halt flights over Belarus after Ryanair plane incident

May 25 (Reuters) - European Union leaders have called for Belarusian airlines to be banned from the 27-nation bloc’s airspace and urged EU-based carriers to avoid flying over the former Soviet republic, according to a joint statement on Monday night.

The decision came after Belarus forced a Ryanair plane to land in Minsk on a Greece-Lithuania flight on Sunday and detained a dissident journalist on arrival.

Following are reactions from airlines:

AIR ARABIA:

The head of the Middle East budget carrier said on Tuesday he hoped the Belarus incident was a one-off and would not have repercussions for the industry.

AIR FRANCE-KLM:

Air France has halted flights over Belarus, the airline said on Tuesday, after EU leaders announced plans to bar European carriers from the country’s airspace.

Its Dutch stablemate KLM stopped flying over Belarus on Monday.

AIRBALTIC:

Latvian airline airBaltic said on Monday it was avoiding Belarus airspace.

FINNAIR:

Finland’s flag carrier, Finnair, said on Tuesday it would stop using Belarusian airspace, a decision that will affect three flights a week.

LOT:

Poland’s LOT will not fly in Belarus airspace and has suspended flights to the capital Minsk, the company said on Tuesday.

LUFTHANSA:

German airline Deutsche Lufthansa said late on Monday its planes would avoid Belarusian airspace until further notice because of the “current dynamic situation”.

RYANAIR:

Ryanair said on Tuesday no flights were planned to fly over Belarus airspace.

SAS:

The Scandinavian airline SAS, which flies twice a week between Oslo and Kyiv, said on Monday it would follow the recommendations and avoid Belarusian airspace.

SINGAPORE AIRLINES SIA:

Singapore Airlines said on Tuesday it would re-route its flights to Europe to avoid Belarusian airspace.