Airlines

Avia Solutions says its Lithuanian airlines will not use Belarusian airspace

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VILNIUS, May 24 (Reuters) - Cyprus-registered Avia Solutions Group’s Lithuania-based airlines will no longer use Belarusian airspace, a spokeswoman said on Monday.

“The main priorities of our carriers are safe flights and the safety of passengers, so enterprises of our group ... are changing their flight routes and will go around Belarus airspace”, the group said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Andrius Sytas, writing by Alan Charlish; Editing by Alison Williams)

