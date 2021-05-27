Ireland urges full investigation into Belarus grounding of Ryanair plane

DUBLIN, May 27 (Reuters) - Ireland is to call for a full, impartial safety probe into the forced landing of a Ryanair jet in Minsk at a meeting of the U.N.’s International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on Thursday, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said.

“We need a full probe, a thorough investigation,” said Ryan, who said he would be calling for an investigation under Article 55E of the ICAO Convention. He will attend the meeting because Ryanair is registered in Ireland.

He said he would expect such an investigation to be “turned around” by approximately the end of June. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by John Stonestreet)