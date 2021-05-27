Russia urges not politicising the situation with Ryanair in Belarus -RIA

MOSCOW, May 27 (Reuters) - Russia urges not politicising the situation with the Ryanair flight that Belarus force-landed on Sunday, RIA news agency quoted Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin as saying on Thursday.

Mishustin said Russia supports the Belarus position on the need for a transparent international investigation into the situation with the Ryanair flight, Mishustin said, according to RIA.

Belarus scrambled a fighter and used a false bomb alert to divert the Ryanair flight to Minsk and detain a dissident Belarusian journalist. The plane, travelling from Athens to Vilnius, was almost in Lithuanian airspace when ordered to land. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Chris Reese)