Arrested Belarusian blogger from Ryanair plane is held in a jail -ministry

MOSCOW, May 24 (Reuters) - A Belarusian blogger, Roman Protasevich, who was detained when the Ryanair plane from Athens to Vilnius was forced to land in Minsk on Sunday, is being held in a jail, the interior ministry said on Monday.

It added he has not complained of ill health.

Minsk scrambled a warplane to escort the Ryanair flight on Sunday, flagging a bomb alert that proved false once the plane had made an unscheduled landing in Belarus where authorities arrested Protasevich, a journalist critical of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Chris Reese)