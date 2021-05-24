Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Aerospace & Defense

UK lawmaker says Belarus jet incident is a 'warlike act'

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - The chairman of the British parliament’s foreign affairs committee said on Monday that Belarus’s use of a false bomb alert and fighter jet to force a civilian airliner to the ground was ‘a warlike act’.

“This was a flight between two NATO members and between two EU members,” Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Tom Tugendhat told BBC Radio. “If it’s not an act of war, it’s certainly a warlike act.”

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, Editing by Paul Sandle

