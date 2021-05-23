Belarus faces implications of "outlandish action" over activist, warns UK

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - There will be serious implications for the “outlandish action” Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko took in ordering the landing of a plane on Sunday in Minsk, where an opposition activist on board was detained, Britain’s foreign minister said.

“The UK is alarmed by reports of the arrest of @nexta_tv journalist Roman Protasevich & circumstances that led to his flight being forced to land in Minsk,” Dominic Raab tweeted.

“We are coordinating with our allies. This outlandish action by Lukashenko will have serious implications.” (Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Jan Harvey)