UK PM Johnson warns Belarus will face consequences after "distressing" Protasevich video

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - Belarus will face consequences for detaining dissident journalist Roman Protasevich, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, saying a video recorded by the blogger was “deeply distressing”.

“The video of Roman Protasevich makes for deeply distressing viewing. As a journalist and a passionate believer in freedom of speech I call for his immediate release,” Johnson said in a tweet.

“Belarus’ actions will have consequences.” (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden)