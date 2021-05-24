EU investment for Belarus to be frozen until it embraces democracy

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrives for a face-to-face EU summit in Brussels, May 24, 2021. Francisco Seco/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - A three-billion-euro EU investment package for Belarus will remain on hold and frozen until the country turns democratic, the chief of the European Union’s executive said on Monday.

“We will put pressure on the regime until it finally respects the freedom of media, the freedom of press and the freedom of opinion,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said before a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels who will consider imposing further sanctions against Belarus.

The new measures may target individuals involved in the forced landing of a Ryanair plane, businesses and economic entities financing the country’s leadership and the Belarussian aviation sector, von der Leyen said.