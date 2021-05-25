Finland's Finnair stops using Belarus airspace

HELSINKI, May 25 (Reuters) - Finland’s flag carrier Finnair said on Tuesday it would stop using Belarusian airspace after Belarus scrambled a warplane to intercept a Ryanair aircraft and arrest a dissident journalist.

“This affects very few flights. The last flight [in the airspace] was on Sunday and the next one will be on Wednesday,” Finnair’s spokeswoman told Reuters.

She added that Finnair made the decision after a recommendation from the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency. (Reporting by Essi Lehto; Editing by Andrew Heavens)