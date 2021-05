PARIS, May 23 (Reuters) - France’s Foreign Affairs minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s order for a Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania to land on Sunday in Minsk was “unacceptable”.

A Belarusian opposition activist on board was detained after the flight’s arrival. (Reporting by John Irish; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Jan Harvey)