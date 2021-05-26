France's Le Drian : Russia not reacting to Belarus situation equals condoning

PARIS, May 26 (Reuters) - Russia not reacting to the fact that Belarus forced down a jetliner and arrested a dissident journalist on board on Monday is the same thing as condoning those actions, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told France 2 television on Wednesday.

France, Ireland and Estonia will raise the incident at a private meeting of the United Nations Security Council later in the day, diplomats said. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by)