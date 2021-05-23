Germany demands Belarus explain diversion of Ryanair flight

BERLIN, May 23 (Reuters) - Germany on Sunday demanded that Belarus immediately explain why it ordered a Lithuania-bound Ryanair flight carrying a key opposition blogger to land in the Belarusian capital Minsk on Sunday and then detained him on arrival.

“We need an immediate explanation by the Government of #Belarus on the diversion of a Ryanair flight within the EU to Minsk and the alleged detention of a journalist,” Foreign Ministry State Secretary Miguel Berger tweeted. (Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt)