Belarus says it has set up commission to probe Ryanair incident - RIA

MOSCOW, May 24 (Reuters) - The Belarusian transport ministry has set up a commission to investigate the diversion and landing of a Ryanair plane in the capital Minsk and will publish the results of its investigation soon, the RIA news agency reported on Monday.

Belarusian authorities scrambled a fighter jet and flagged what turned out to be a false bomb alert to force a Ryanair plane to land on Sunday and then detained a journalist critical of the government who was on board, drawing condemnation from Europe and the United States. (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Kevin Liffey)