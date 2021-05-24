Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Airlines

Italy summons Belarusian ambassador to protest over diverted flight

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 24 (Reuters) - The Italian foreign ministry on Monday summoned the Belarusian ambassador to protest after Belarus forced an airliner to land in Minsk on Sunday and arrested a journalist on board.

In a statement, the ministry said the “kidnapping” was an “unacceptable act, which constitutes a very serious violation of international aviation safety regulations and for which Belarus will be called to account”. (Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Gavin Jones)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up