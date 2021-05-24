Italy summons Belarusian ambassador to protest over diverted flight

ROME, May 24 (Reuters) - The Italian foreign ministry on Monday summoned the Belarusian ambassador to protest after Belarus forced an airliner to land in Minsk on Sunday and arrested a journalist on board.

In a statement, the ministry said the “kidnapping” was an “unacceptable act, which constitutes a very serious violation of international aviation safety regulations and for which Belarus will be called to account”. (Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Gavin Jones)