Latvia bans Belarus airlines, tells others to avoid Belarus airspace

VILNIUS, May 26 (Reuters) - Latvia’s government has banned Belarus airlines from entering its airspace and told all aircraft landing or taking off from its airports to avoid Belarus airspace, the transport ministry’s spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

“The regulations have no end date. They can be revised as the security situation improves”, the spokeswoman, Baiba Gulbe, said.

The government took the decision late on Tuesday night, she added. (Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius; Editing by Andrew Heavens)