Lithuania tells citizens to leave Belarus, refrain from travel

VILNIUS, May 24 (Reuters) - The Lithuanian government is advising its citizens to refrain from travelling to Belarus and urging those currently in the country to leave immediately, Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Monday.

A Belarus warplane intercepted a Ryanair plane en route from Athens to Lithuania on Sunday and forced it to land in Minsk, where a dissident Belarusian journalist was detained.

Speaking during a cabinet meeting, Landsbergis said Sunday’s action by Belarus reflected a worsening security situation in the region. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, writing by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Kevin Liffey)