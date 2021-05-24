Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Airlines

Lithuania tells citizens to leave Belarus, refrain from travel

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VILNIUS, May 24 (Reuters) - The Lithuanian government is advising its citizens to refrain from travelling to Belarus and urging those currently in the country to leave immediately, Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Monday.

A Belarus warplane intercepted a Ryanair plane en route from Athens to Lithuania on Sunday and forced it to land in Minsk, where a dissident Belarusian journalist was detained.

Speaking during a cabinet meeting, Landsbergis said Sunday’s action by Belarus reflected a worsening security situation in the region. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, writing by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up