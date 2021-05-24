Lufthansa says it will avoid Belarusian air space until further notice

FRANKFURT, May 25 (Reuters) - German airline Deutsche Lufthansa said late on Monday its planes would avoid Belarusian air space until further notice because of the “current dynamic situation”.

Belarusian authorities on Sunday scrambled a fighter jet and flagged what turned out to be a false bomb alert to force a Ryanair plane to land and then detained a dissident journalist who was on board, provoking condemnation from European countries, the United States and NATO.

Separately, Minsk airport in Belarus on Monday suspended boarding of a Lufthansa flight to Frankfurt and searched the plane, saying it had received a warning about a possible terrorist act that had not been confirmed.