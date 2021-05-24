Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

MOSCOW, May 24 (Reuters) - Minsk airport in Belarus on Monday said it had suspended boarding of a Lufthansa flight to Frankfurt over security fears after receiving a tip-off about a possible terrorist act.

Belarusian authorities on Sunday scrambled a fighter jet and flagged what turned out to be a false bomb alert to force a Ryanair plane to land and then detained a dissident journalist who was on board, provoking condemnation from European countries, the United States and NATO. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by David Goodman)