NATO chief accuses Belarus of hijacking plane, calls for blogger's release

BRUSSELS, May 25 (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the forced landing of a passenger flight by Belarus amounted to state hijacking and called for both an urgent international investigation and the release of seized dissident journalist Roman Protasevich.

“This is a state hijacking and demonstrates how the regime in Minsk attacks basic democratic rights and cracks down on freedom of expression and independent media,” Stoltenberg said in a video statement, also welcoming European Union sanctions.

“There must be an urgent international investigation. And journalist Roman Protasevich and his companion Sofia Sapega must be immediately released,” he said.