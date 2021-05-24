Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Aerospace & Defense

'We fear for Protasevich's life' - Belarusian opposition leader

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Belarusian opposition leader in exile Svetlana Tikhanouskaya said on Monday she feared for the life of journalist Roman Protasevich, who was detained in Minsk on Sunday after a Ryanair flight he was on was diverted to the city.

She said Protasevich was a high-profile opponent of President Alexander Lukashenko. “We are really afraid not only for his freedom, but for his life,” she told Sky News. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Paul Sandle; editing by William James)

