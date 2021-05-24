Belarusian journalist said to be in "serious" condition, says Polish minister

WARSAW, May 24 (Reuters) - Poland has heard from the mother of Belarusian dissident journalist Roman Protasevich that his health condition is very serious, a Deputy Foreign Minister said on Monday.

“We have received a signal from the mother of Roman Protasevich that his health situation is very serious. That is as much as I can say on that subject,” Pawel Jablonski told private broadcaster TVN24. (Reporting by Alan Charlish Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)