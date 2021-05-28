Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Aerospace & Defense

Russia allows Austrian Airlines Vienna-Moscow flight to bypass Belarus -TASS cites company

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 28 (Reuters) - Russia has allowed an Austrian Airlines Vienna-Moscow flight to bypass Belarusian airspace, the TASS news agency cited the company as saying on Friday.

Russia on Thursday withheld clearance for an Austrian Airlines Vienna-Moscow flight plan avoiding Belarus - a day after failing to approve a revised Air France Paris-Moscow route. Both flights were cancelled.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up