Russia allows Austrian Airlines Vienna-Moscow flight to bypass Belarus -TASS cites company

MOSCOW, May 28 (Reuters) - Russia has allowed an Austrian Airlines Vienna-Moscow flight to bypass Belarusian airspace, the TASS news agency cited the company as saying on Friday.
Russia on Thursday withheld clearance for an Austrian Airlines Vienna-Moscow flight plan avoiding Belarus - a day after failing to approve a revised Air France Paris-Moscow route. Both flights were cancelled.
Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Andrew Osborn
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.