Russia did not let Austrian Airlines fly to Moscow without flying over Belarus - airline

MOSCOW, May 27 (Reuters) - Lufthansa’s Austrian Airlines said on Thursday that Russia had not allowed its flight from Vienna to Moscow to land in the Russian capital without flying through Belarusian airspace.

The European Union has urged its airlines to avoid Belarus and its airspace amid outrage over Sunday’s forced landing in Minsk of a Ryanair jet en route to Lithuania from Greece and the arrest of a dissident journalist on board. (Reporting by Laurence Frost in Paris and Gleb Stolyarov in Moscow; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Hugh Lawson)