Belarus moves Russian woman arrested off plane to house arrest -BBC

FILE PHOTO: Student Sofia Sapega poses for a picture in Gothenburg, Sweden, in this undated photo taken in 2019. She and Belarusian dissident journalist Roman Protasevich were arrested in Belarus on May 23, 2021 after a forced landing of Ryanair Flight 4978 flying from Athens to Vilnius. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarus has moved Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, who was arrested with her journalist boyfriend Roman Protasevich on May 23 after the grounding of a Ryanair plane in Minsk, from a detention facility to house arrest, the BBC Russian service reported on Friday.

Sapega’s stepfather Sergei Dudich told the BBC the move had surprised her parents and that she was now living alone in a rented flat in Minsk.

The Belarusian interior ministry could not immediately be reached for comment.