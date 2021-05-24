UPDATE 1-Sweden says its airlines should consider avoiding Belarus airspace

(Adds SAS comment)

STOCKHOLM, May 24 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Transport Agency said on Monday that Swedish airlines should consider avoiding Belarus airspace after Belarus diverted an airliner headed for Lithuania and forced it to land in Minsk on Sunday, where a dissident journalist was arrested.

“The Swedish Transport Agency encourages Swedish airlines to consider the uncertain situation and that they therefore should consider avoiding flying in Belarusian airspace,” it said in a statement, adding that the decision was in line with a recommendation from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.

European leaders have condemned the incident.

The Scandinavian airline SAS, which flies twice a week between Oslo and Kyiv, said it would follow the recommendations and avoid Belarusian airspace.