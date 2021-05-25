Belarus releases transcript after Ryanair plane landing furore

MOSCOW, May 25 (Reuters) - The Belarusian transport ministry on Tuesday released a transcript of a conversation on Sunday between one of its air traffic controllers and a Ryanair pilot forced to land in Belarus due to what turned out to be a hoax bomb alert.

Belarus used the incident, which triggered an international outcry and punitive measures against it, to arrest a dissident journalist who had been on board the Ryanair plane.

The transcript released on Tuesday differed from extracts previously publicised on Belarusian state TV and also appeared to contradict statements from Minsk airport officials.

Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the transcript released on Tuesday. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber Editing by Andrew Osborn)