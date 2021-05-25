Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Airlines

Ukraine to ban flights to Belarus from Wednesday, PM says

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KYIV, May 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine will ban flights to and from Belarus from Wednesday and prevent passengers arriving from Belarus from passing through its airports, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Tuesday in a statement on Telegram messenger.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had announced such a move on Monday amid the growing international condemnation of Belarus’ move to intercept a Ryanair plane and arrest a dissident journalist. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Alison Williams)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up