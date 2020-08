MINSK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Belarus began loading fuel into the first of two reactors at its Astravets nuclear power plant on Friday, Russia’s state nuclear company Rosatom said.

Neighbouring Lithuania views the plant, built near its capital Vilnius and financed by Moscow with a $10 billion loan, as a threat to its safety and national security.

Belarus denies that the plant poses a risk. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Alexander Marrow; editing by John Stonestreet)