MOGILEV, Belarus, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday that Russia would consider providing a $630 million loan to Belarus next year in order to help it repay its debt to Russia.

Siluanov was speaking on a trip to the Belarusian city of Mogilev. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Maria Kiselyova)