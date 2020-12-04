U.N. rights boss Bachelet calls on Belarus to release protesters

FILE PHOTO: United Nations' High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet speaks, during the opening of 45th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European U.N. headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland September 14, 2020. Martial Trezzini/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - The top U.N. human rights official Michelle Bachelet called on Belarus on Friday to release all people unlawfully arrested in post-election protests and investigate some 2,000 complaints of torture or ill-treatment in custody.

More than 900 people including opposition candidates, lawyers, journalists and activists are believed to be facing criminal charges in connection with the mass protests, Bachelet told the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Mass protests erupted against President Alexander Lukashenko’s 26-year rule following a disputed election in August.