BRUSSELS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel said on Monday that the time was not right to partially privatise Belgian bank Belfius, according to Belga news agency.

The Belgian government has been looking into an initial public offering (IPO) of Belfius, which was created after the state bought the Belgian banking arm of Dexia in 2011 for 4 billion euros ($4.6 billion). ($1 = 0.8616 euros) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)