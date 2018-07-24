FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 24, 2018 / 9:47 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Belgium to float 30 percent of Belfius, no decision on timing - finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 24 (Reuters) - Belgium will float 30 percent of state-owned bank Belfius but a final decision on the timing has yet to be made, Belgium’s finance minister said on Tuesday.

“The earlier indication by the government to privatise up to 49 percent has now been set at 30 percent,” Johan Van Overtveldt told a news conference in Brussels.

“The final decision about the timing of this privatisation will be made by the government at an appropriate time,” he added. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.