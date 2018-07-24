Belgium to float 30 percent of Belfius, no decision on timing - finmin

BRUSSELS, July 24 (Reuters) - Belgium will float 30 percent of state-owned bank Belfius but a final decision on the timing has yet to be made, Belgium’s finance minister said on Tuesday.

“The earlier indication by the government to privatise up to 49 percent has now been set at 30 percent,” Johan Van Overtveldt told a news conference in Brussels.

“The final decision about the timing of this privatisation will be made by the government at an appropriate time,” he added. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)