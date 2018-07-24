FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 24, 2018 / 6:42 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Belgium expected to announce plans for Belfius bank IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 24 (Reuters) - The Belgian government on Tuesday is expected to announce plans to float about 30 percent of state-owned bank Belfius, which was nationalised in 2011, on the stock market.

The sale, which is expected to raise some 2 billion euros ($2.33 billion) for the Belgian state, will aid Belgium in reducing its sovereign debt.

Belfius was created after the country bought the Belgian banking arm of Dexia in 2011 for 4 billion euros as part of a wider rescue of the lender, which had become stuck in the credit crunch.

$1 = 0.8569 euros Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.