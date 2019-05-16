Strike dirupts air traffic in Brussel on Thursday

BRUSSELS, May 16 (Reuters) - Brussels Airport warned of cancellations and delays to all flights from 9.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (0730-1100 GMT) on Thursday due to strike action by Belgian air traffic controllers.

Action by unions calling for wage increases, an improved work-life balance and better pensions have repeatedly disrupted airline traffic over the past few months.

“We kindly ask passengers whose flights are cancelled not to come to the airport,” Brussels Airport said in a statement. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)