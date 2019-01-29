Belgium's new 5 bln euro 30-year bond issue over five times subscribed

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Belgium has received over 27 billion euros of demand for a 30-year syndicated bond, and plans to raise over 5 billion euros from the deal, according to a lead manager.

This is close to the record level of demand of 28.5 billion euros the country recorded for a 10-year syndicated issue earlier this month.

The 30-year bond sale is expected to price later today. Barclays, Credit Agricole, J.P. Morgan, NatWest Markets and Societe Generale are managing the transaction.