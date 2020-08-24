Bonds News
August 24, 2020 / 11:10 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Belgium sells 1.5 bln euros of 10-year bond at lower negative yield

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Belgium sold just one bond series at an auction on Monday, with yields deeper into negative territory for its 10-year benchmark.

The double-A rated sovereign sold 1.519 billion euros of its 0.10% June 22, 2030 bond at a weighted average yield of -0.229%. That was below the -0.117% average when the bond was last sold at auction in June.

The sale brings Belgium’s OLO bond issuance this year to 37.752 billion euros, some 81% of its 46.5 billion euro target, with a further three bond auctions scheduled. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Jon Boyle)

