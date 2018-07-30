TABLE-Belgian July CPI 0.38 pct mo/mo, 2.17 pct yr/yr

BRUSSELS, July 30 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Monday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES July 2018 June 2018 July 2017 Index (base 2013=100) 107.43 107.02 105.15 Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.38 0.10 0.30 Yr/yr change (in pct) 2.17 2.08 1.78 Health index 107.44 107.01 105.63 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for hotel rooms, airline ticket and electricity, while for fruit, clothes and meat lower prices were recorded. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here