July 30, 2018 / 9:32 AM / in an hour

TABLE-Belgian July CPI 0.38 pct mo/mo, 2.17 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    BRUSSELS, July 30 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry
released the following consumer price inflation data on Monday.
     
 KEY FIGURES
    CONSUMER PRICES           July 2018  June 2018   July 2017
    Index (base 2013=100)      107.43     107.02      105.15
    Mth/mth change (in pct)      0.38       0.10        0.30
    Yr/yr change (in pct)        2.17       2.08        1.78
    Health index               107.44     107.01      105.63
    
    NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
     
 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
    -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
mainly for hotel rooms, airline ticket and electricity, while
for fruit, clothes and meat lower prices were recorded.
     
 DETAILS
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here
