March 29, 2018 / 9:31 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

TABLE-Belgian March inflation up 0.14 pct mth/mth, 1.39 pct yr/yr

    BRUSSELS, March 29 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics
Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on
Thursday. Annual inflation was at its lowest level since
February 2016, the ministry added.
     
 KEY FIGURES
    CONSUMER PRICES           March 2018  Feb 2018  March 2017
    Index (base 2013=100)      106.37     106.22     104.91
    Mth/mth change (in pct)      0.14       0.15       0.23
    Yr/yr change (in pct)        1.39       1.48       2.28
    Health index               106.71     106.54     105.32

    
    NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
     
 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
    -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
mainly for fruit, foreign travel, tobacco, bread and chocolate
and confectionery, while for motor fuel, holiday villages, hotel
rooms, natural gas lower and flowers and plants lower prices
were recorded.
     
 DETAILS
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here
