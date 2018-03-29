TABLE-Belgian March inflation up 0.14 pct mth/mth, 1.39 pct yr/yr

BRUSSELS, March 29 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Thursday. Annual inflation was at its lowest level since February 2016, the ministry added. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES March 2018 Feb 2018 March 2017 Index (base 2013=100) 106.37 106.22 104.91 Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.14 0.15 0.23 Yr/yr change (in pct) 1.39 1.48 2.28 Health index 106.71 106.54 105.32 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for fruit, foreign travel, tobacco, bread and chocolate and confectionery, while for motor fuel, holiday villages, hotel rooms, natural gas lower and flowers and plants lower prices were recorded. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here