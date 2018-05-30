FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
May 30, 2018 / 9:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE-Belgian May CPI 0.21 pct mo/mo, 1.82 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    BRUSSELS, May 30 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry
released the following consumer price inflation data on
Wednesday.
     
 KEY FIGURES
    CONSUMER PRICES            May 2018 April 2018  May 2017
    Index (base 2013=100)      106.91     106.69     105.00
    Mth/mth change (in pct)      0.21       0.30      -0.09
    Yr/yr change (in pct)        1.82       1.52       1.86
    Health index               106.99     106.89     105.42
 
    NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
     
 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
    -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
mainly for motor fuel, holiday villages and electricity, while
for vegetables lower prices were recorded.
     
 DETAILS
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.