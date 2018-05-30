TABLE-Belgian May CPI 0.21 pct mo/mo, 1.82 pct yr/yr

BRUSSELS, May 30 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Wednesday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES May 2018 April 2018 May 2017 Index (base 2013=100) 106.91 106.69 105.00 Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.21 0.30 -0.09 Yr/yr change (in pct) 1.82 1.52 1.86 Health index 106.99 106.89 105.42 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for motor fuel, holiday villages and electricity, while for vegetables lower prices were recorded. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here