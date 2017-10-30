FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Belgian Oct CPI 0.3 pct m/m, 2.0 pct yr/yr
October 30, 2017 / 10:52 AM / in an hour

TABLE-Belgian Oct CPI 0.3 pct m/m, 2.0 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    BRUSSELS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry
released the following consumer price inflation data on Monday.
     
 KEY FIGURES
    CONSUMER PRICES           Oct 2017   Sept 2017  Oct 2016
    Index (base 2013=100)      105.41     105.11     103.34
    Mth/mth change (in pct)      0.29      -0.10       0.29
    Yr/yr change (in pct)        2.00       2.01       1.81
    Health index               105.84     105.51     103.86

    NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
     
 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
    -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
mainly for fruit, electricity and holiday villages, while for
fish, alcoholic beverages and hotels lower prices were recorded.
     
 DETAILS
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here

