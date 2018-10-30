TABLE-Belgian Oct CPI 0.73 pct mo/mo, 2.75 pct yr/yr

BRUSSELS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Tuesday.

KEY FIGURES

CONSUMER PRICES August September October

Index (base 2013=100) 107.58 107.58 108.31

Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.73

Yr/yr change (in pct) 2.24 2.35 2.75

Health index 107.55 107.52 108.26

NOTE - The ‘health index’ excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.

DETAILS

For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)