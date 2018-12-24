Engie says Belgium's Tihange 3 reactor to restart ahead of schedule

PARIS, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Engie Electrabel, the Belgian subsidiary of French energy group Engie, has launched plans to restart its Tihange 3 nuclear reactor after completing repair works and receiving the green light from the nuclear regulator.

The company said it received clearance from Belgium’s AFCN regulator on Dec. 24 and the Belgian reactor was now expected back on the electricity grid by January 7, nearly two months ahead of the initial start date of March 2. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)