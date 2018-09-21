Engie extends outages at two Belgian nuclear reactors

PARIS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - French energy group Engie has extended outages at two of its Belgian nuclear reactors by several months following the discovery of problems with their concrete structures.

Engie said in a notice on its website that the outage at its Tihange 2 nuclear reactor was extended until May 31, 2019 from end of October, while stoppage at Tihange 3 was extended until March 1, 2019 from end of September 2018.

Belgium’s nuclear power regulator said earlier this week it had detected concrete degradation in two bunkers adjoining the reactor buildings.

Engie shares were down nearly two percent in midday trade.